3rd Circ. Won't DQ White & Case From Maxus Ch. 11 Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 9, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former Sidley Austin LLP attorney who previously represented a party involved in a bankruptcy dispute before switching to White & Case LLP, which represents the opposing party, did not create a conflict meriting disqualification of the latter firm from the case, the Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Friday. A three-judge panel of the court upheld a bankruptcy judge's denial of a request from Argentine energy company YPF SA to disqualify White & Case from the Chapter 11 proceedings of its subsidiary, oil exploration firm Maxus Energy Corp., reasoning that attorney Jessica Lauria, who previously represented YPF in an...

