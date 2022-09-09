IP Hires: O'Melveny, BakerHostetler, Locke Lord, Baker Botts

By Tiffany Hu (September 9, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has strengthened its intellectual property and technology practice with a former Honigman LLP litigator, and two patent attorneys from Dentons have come on board BakerHostetler's intellectual property team. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. O'Melveny & Myers Gregory Morris An attorney who previously launched Honigman LLP's life sciences and intellectual property litigation practice has joined O'Melveny & Myers LLP as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced Monday. Gregory Morris joins O'Melveny's intellectual property and technology practice group after more than seven years as a partner at Honigman's Chicago office....

