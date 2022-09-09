Missouri Pot Question Won't Be Pulled From Nov. Ballot

By Mike Curley (September 9, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state judge on Friday threw out an effort to remove a question from the November ballot seeking to legalize cannabis in the state, finding that there was no evidence that the plaintiff was a resident of the state and thus couldn't object to the question. In the order, Judge Cotton Walker, citing the importance of the issues raised and the expedited nature of the proceeding with the election fast approaching, also addressed the merits of Joy Sweeney's complaint challenging the ballot question, determining that the question and the Missouri secretary of state's validation of signatures are sufficient to qualify...

