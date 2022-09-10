Roberts Seeks Return To Normalcy: 'More Normal, The Better'

By Daniel Ducassi (September 10, 2022, 12:45 AM EDT) -- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts reflected on the "unusual" and "difficult" past year the court has endured while addressing judges and attorneys at the 10th Circuit judicial conference in Colorado on Friday evening, saying "it was gut-wrenching to drive into a Supreme Court with barricades around it." Justice Roberts clarified that he doesn't reflect on those issues much, saying he and his colleagues are working to "move beyond" the tumult of the last term. Justice Roberts noted that the barricades are now down and that when the court convenes again in October, the public will be in the...

