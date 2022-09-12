Calif. Committee Seeks Input On Judges Consulting Judges

By James Mills (September 12, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- A California Supreme Court ethics committee is asking the public to weigh in on how much judges should consult with other judges on a case. In a draft opinion Monday, the Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said that judges can consult other judges to help them carry out judicial duties. The 12-member advisory committee offers a broad interpretation of what constitutes a "consultation." "Judicial officers may consult with one another any on any matter, provided the judge being consulted is not disqualified or involved in appellate review of the matter," the opinion says. "While consultation is not defined in the code,...

