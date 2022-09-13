To Beat Twitter, Musk Must Scale Del.'s Contract Law Mountain

By Jeff Montgomery (September 13, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk must scale a mountain of "contractarian" jurisprudence in Delaware to escape his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter Inc., experts say, as only one case has ever had a party successfully claim that conduct, fraud or disclosure failures justified a "material adverse effect" walkaway. The Court of Chancery's long-acknowledged laser focus on contract obligations only gave way to so-called MAE claims in Akorn v. Fresenius Kabi in late 2018, when Fresenius proved at trial that Akorn falsely represented its compliance with regulatory requirements and withheld details about its nosediving business. The suit over the Tesla CEO's take-private contract with...

