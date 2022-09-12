Is Help Coming For Users Of Bankrupt Crypto Exchanges?

By Jonathan Shenson (September 12, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The major cryptocurrencies have suffered significant declines this year, with the crypto market shedding $2 trillion of its peak $3 trillion market capitalization last November. Amid this crypto winter, the Terra ecosystem — a blockchain platform and protocol created by Terraform Labs — and its algorithmic stablecoin collapsed, triggering a domino effect of losses and illiquidity throughout the crypto industry. The hedge fund Three Arrows Capital Ltd. was the first big domino to fall, defaulting on $1 billion in loans including $650 million owed to Voyager Digital. To avoid the proverbial run on the bank, many crypto exchanges halted trading and...

