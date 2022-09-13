SEC Claims Cannabis Co. Hid 'Executive-Like' Felon's Role

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 12, 2022, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A penny stock company's CEO has agreed to pay $150,000 to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the company lied about plans to grow cannabis in a part of Africa where it is illegal and concealed the fact that its "de facto executive officer" previously served time for securities fraud. In a consent filed Monday alongside a pair of proposed judgments, Profile Solutions Inc. CEO Dan Oran said he would pay the six-figure sum in five installments over the coming year and agreed not to participate in any penny stock offerings in the next five years. Neither Oran nor his...

