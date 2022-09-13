Barrack Rodos Atty Joins Pogust Goodhead's Antitrust Group

By James Boyle (September 13, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs' firm Pogust Goodhead has expanded its antitrust and competition practice with the addition of an attorney with more than two decades of experience. Jeffrey Gittleman was welcomed to Pogust Goodhead's Philadelphia office as a partner and new leader of the firm's international antitrust and competition practice, the firm said Sept. 7. Gittleman comes to the firm after working nearly 25 years at Barrack Rodos & Bacine. "I look forward to helping the firm grow its international antitrust and competition practice, and being part of a cutting-edge global law firm that is passionate about providing justice to those harmed by corporate misconduct,"...

