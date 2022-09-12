Berger Singerman Adds Head Of AXS Law's Corporate Group

By Madison Arnold (September 12, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Florida business law firm Berger Singerman LLP has hired the former head of AXS Law Group's corporate practice as a partner. Allen D. Moreland joined Berger Singerman in its Miami office, the firm announced last week. He will serve as a partner on the business, finance and tax team as well as the international and cross-border transactions practice. Moreland has more than three decades of experience and focuses his practice on helping clients with inbound and outbound transactions and offers advice to foreign clients regarding their commercial activities in the United States, the firm said. "Berger Singerman was a good fit...

