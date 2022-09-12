Agricultural Investment Vehicle Targets £200M Public Float

By Tom Fish (September 12, 2022, 4:25 PM BST) -- An agricultural investment vehicle said on Monday that it intends to raise £200 million ($234 million) by floating on the London Stock Exchange, in an initial public offering it is pitching as a safe bet in a volatile market. Sustainable Farmland Trust PLC, which will be managed by U.S.-based investment firm International Farmland Investment Management LLC, aims to offer investors "attractive" net asset value returns of between 7% and 9% per year. The vehicle will focus on land used for agriculture leased to farmers, as well as buying land farmed directly by the group. Sustainable Farmland said it is giving shareholders...

