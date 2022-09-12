Supported Housing Investment Trust Plans £150M Float

By Dawood Fakhir (September 12, 2022, 2:40 PM BST) -- A housing investment trust for vulnerable people said on Monday that it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange with a target of raising up to £150 million ($175 million) in the initial public offering. A housing investment trust has said it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise money to help tackle a gap in the supply of accommodation for vulnerable people. (iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages) Independent Living REIT PLC plans to use the money to offer affordable supported homes in Britain to help address the gap in the supply of accommodation for vulnerable people. Supported housing provides home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS