Insurers Say EU Should Minimize Green Finance Rules

By Irene Madongo (September 12, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- European insurers urged the EU on Monday to consider using existing human rights laws instead of introducing more measures to tackle sustainable finance, opposing "overly prescriptive" minimum standards to help investors assess a project's green bona fides. Insurance Europe said it largely supported plans outlined in a July 2022 draft report from the Platform on Sustainable Finance, which focuses on having a common language for investors in environmentally friendly projects. The sustainability platform, which is an independent advisory body to the European Commission, sought feedback on the draft report by Sept. 6 and said that it would submit a final report...

