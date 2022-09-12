Banker Gets 6 Years In Absentia In €100M Shipping Fraud

By Ronan Barnard (September 12, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A London court sentenced a former Liechtenstein banker to six years in prison on Monday after he was convicted in connection with a €100 million ($101 million) fraud against a maritime contractor. Othman Louanjli, a former relationship officer for Liechtensteinische Landesbank, or LLB, was sentenced for fraud and money laundering at Southwark Crown Court for providing false information to accountancy and legal firm Notable Services LLP in connection to a complex multimillion-euro fraud. Judge David Tomlinson sentenced Louanjli, 43, in his absence because the former banker is unable to leave Dubai after United Arab Emirates' authorities arrested him in February 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS