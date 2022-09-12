Wells Fargo Tells Counsel In Lending Bias Suit To Wait

By Grace Dixon (September 12, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo urged a California federal court not to tap two civil rights firms as interim lead counsel in a proposed class action alleging discriminatory lending practices, arguing that the court first needs to decide whether to consolidate similar cases against the banking giant. The bank's opposition came Friday in a lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of subjecting Black mortgage applicants to more scrutiny, higher interest rates and worse terms than their white counterparts. Any decision on interim class counsel should wait until after the court decides whether to consolidate the case with three others leveling similar mortgage discrimination claims, Wells Fargo argued....

