NY State Bar Launches Task Force To Study Cryptocurrencies

By Matt Perez (September 12, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association announced Monday the launching of a task force to make recommendations on how virtual currencies and digital assets should be regulated within New York, while also studying how the technologies can help the state's legal community. The group, dubbed the Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency, will be led by Jacqueline J. Drohan, a partner at Drohan Lee LLP, and Dana V. Syracuse, the co-chair of Perkins Coie LLP's fintech industry group. "We are already seeing the effects of this trillion-dollar industry in many areas of practice including entertainment, business, intellectual property, tax, criminal...

