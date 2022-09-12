Ex-Elliott Greenleaf Atty Seeks Do-Over On $11M Fee Denial

By Matthew Santoni (September 12, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A former Elliott Greenleaf PC attorney claimed a Pennsylvania judge got it wrong with an opinion denying him a cut of an $11 million referral fee, arguing in a post-trial brief that the client he referred had been hospitalized and unable to object to the referral deal as required by the state Rules of Professional Conduct. Richard DeMarco, formerly a salaried shareholder at Elliott Greenleaf, said the court had selectively quoted from Rule 1.5(e) and a 1997 ethics opinion of the Philadelphia Bar Association when it found that a referral deal between Elliott Greenleaf and personal injury firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett...

