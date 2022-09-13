Senate Confirms US District Judge Mendoza To 9th Circ.

By James Arkin (September 12, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted 46-40 Monday to confirm U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. to the Ninth Circuit, making him the 80th federal judge to be approved since President Joe Biden took office. Judge Mendoza has sat on the bench for the Eastern District of Washington since 2014 and was previously a Washington State Superior Court judge. He will be the first Hispanic judge to serve on the Ninth Circuit from Washington State. Judge Mendoza is the sixth Biden nominee to be confirmed to the Ninth Circuit, and the 21st circuit court confirmation since last year. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said...

