GOP Sens. Rip Chopra Over 'Lawless,' 'Unaccountable' CFPB

By Jon Hill (September 12, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans on Monday accused the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director, Rohit Chopra, of weaponizing his agency to foist a radical progressive agenda on the financial services industry, firing off a broadside against what they're calling the consumer watchdog's "abuses of power." In a letter addressed to Chopra, Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee outlined a wide-ranging attack on the CFPB and its Biden-appointed director, who took over at the agency almost one year ago. Citing such actions as the CFPB's recent efforts to curb bank overdraft fees and expand its supervision of nonbanks, the senators argued the agency has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS