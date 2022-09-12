Trump Lawyers Reject DOJ's Mar-A-Lago Doc Review Limits

By Jeff Montgomery (September 12, 2022, 11:35 AM EDT) -- Attorneys for former President Donald J. Trump urged a federal judge on Monday to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's call to allow further agency review of classified records recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and bar disclosure of the records to a court-appointed special master for review. In a 21-page brief, Trump's counsel attacked the government's security claims and investigative needs while cloaking Trump's actions and arguments in sweeping assertions unilateral, "unfettered" presidential authority to retain or declassify secure government records. "In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the government wrongly seeks...

