Cannabis Partner Hid Money From $6M Judgment, Court Told

By Jonathan Capriel (September 14, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A medical cannabis industry player told a Colorado federal court that it is time to collect on the $6.4 million his former business partner owes him for breach of contract, but alleged the partner has managed to squirrel the money away in an attempt to put it beyond the reach of the court's order....

