Flaster Greenberg Grows Philly Area Employment Team

By James Boyle (September 13, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney specializing on advising clients on labor and employment matters has moved her practice from Offit Kurman Attorneys At Law to Flaster Greenberg PC's office in the Philadelphia suburbs. Susie Cirilli has joined Flaster Greenberg as a shareholder in the firm's labor and employment practice group, splitting her time between offices in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and New York. Cirilli told Law360 on Tuesday that she made the move after meeting with Flaster Greenberg's co-managing partner Jordan LaVine and employment attorney Adam Gersh. "Those two got me, we really hit it off," Cirilli said. "I had to come, and it's been fun...

