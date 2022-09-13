SC Atty Accused Of Soliciting Employees For Sex

By Amanda Ottaway (September 12, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a South Carolina law firm filed a federal lawsuit accusing one of its founding partners of sexual assault and harassment, soliciting his employees for sex, and having sex workers, clients and tenants of his real estate properties perform sex acts on him in the office during work hours. The complaint that Sharon Yvonne Ross filed Friday in South Carolina federal court said attorney Billy R. Oswald created a hostile work environment, retaliated against her and otherwise violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. She also brought claims for unpaid wages, emotional distress and battery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS