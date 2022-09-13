Womble Bond Boosts IP Practice In DC With Ex-ITC Atty

By Jack Rodgers (September 13, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP has added an intellectual property attorney who has spent almost a decade as an investigative attorney in the U.S. International Trade Commission, the firm announced Monday. Andrew Beverina joins Womble Bond's Washington, D.C., office as of counsel in the firm's patent prosecution and litigation group and its intellectual property litigation practice. The firm said Beverina was a senior investigative attorney in the Office of Unfair Important Investigations at the ITC, where he worked on Section 337 investigations, which largely involve intellectual property rights, in various stages of those investigations, including the initial inquiry, violation and remand proceedings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS