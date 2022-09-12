FCA Puts Conditions On $1.7B Link Group Takeover

By Najiyya Budaly (September 12, 2022, 8:03 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority told software company Dye & Durham on Monday to set aside up to £306 million ($358 million) in redress if it wants to go ahead with its AU$2.47 billion ($1.7 billion) acquisition of financial data services firm Link Group. Dye & Durham's proposed bid for Link Administration Holdings involves acquiring seven firms authorized by the FCA, which means that the City watchdog must approve the deal. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Dye & Durham Corp.'s proposed bid for Link Administration Holdings Ltd. involves acquiring seven firms authorized by the FCA, which means it needs approval from the City...

