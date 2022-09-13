Dubai Court Rejects Trader's Extradition Over $1.8B Tax Fraud

By Kevin Pinner (September 13, 2022, 1:43 AM BST) -- Citing a lack of supporting evidence, a Dubai court on Monday rejected Denmark's request to extradite a British hedge-fund trader who Danish prosecutors say was central to a £1.5 billion ($1.75 billion) tax fraud scheme, his attorney confirmed. Sanjay Shah shouldn't be extradited because Danish authorities didn't provide official documents describing the investigation in line with the United Arab Emirates' legal requirements, according to a summary of the Court of Cassation's decision by the law firm representing him, Horizons & Co., shared with Law360. An official copy of the court's decision from Monday was not immediately available. Senior Judge Rashid Al Smairi said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS