Wash. Judge Reprimanded For Using N-Word In Zoom Meeting

By Greg Lamm (September 12, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has been reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct commission for using the N-word during a Zoom videoconference call with court staff and for referring to a court employee who is Black as someone who "loves watermelon." King County District Court Judge Susan Mahoney, who is white, was chief presiding judge during a Feb. 9 Zoom meeting when she said the racial slur, according to a stipulation, agreement and order of reprimand signed by Judge Mahoney. It was one of three incidents in which the judge made racially insensitive or race-based stereotypical comments in the past two years,...

