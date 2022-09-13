Pa. Justices Deny Early Review Of Wolf's Amendment Fight

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 13, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Gov. Tom Wolf a shortcut for his challenge to proposed amendments to the state constitution by Republican legislators, saying the case will have to start a step below in an appellate court. Wolf sought high court intervention to block the Republican-controlled general assembly from advancing proposed amendments that would require voters to produce identification at polling places and rescind the right to abortion, among other prospective measures. The justices' two-page order Monday denied his request for the court exercise its "King's Bench" powers, which allows certain cases to jump the line in extraordinary circumstances....

