Robinson & Cole Taps Murtha Cullina IP Team In Conn.

By Christine DeRosa (September 13, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Robinson & Cole LLP in Hartford, Connecticut, has added a team of four intellectual property specialists, including a partner, to its intellectual property and technology group from Murtha Cullina LLP. Partner John H. Mutchler, patent agent Joseph R. Conte III and intellectual property specialists Christina A. Engel and Noelle T. Melnik were hired to bolster the practice group, the law firm said in a press release on Monday. Mutchler, who joined the firm on Sept. 1, advises clients globally on their intellectual property rights but has specific experience in patent, trademark and copyright prosecution, the firm said. Mutcher also has experience...

