Mo. Justices Won't Stop Pot Question From Getting To Ballot

By Mike Curley (September 13, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT) -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid to keep a ballot question seeking to legalize cannabis off the ballot, ending an expedited legal fight over the measure and allowing voters to decide the issue in November. The justices did not give their reasoning for rejecting the bid to transfer the case from the appeals panel, which affirmed a circuit court's order last week dismissing the suit Joy Sweeney filed against Secretary of State John Ashcroft. Sweeney had petitioned the justices for review immediately after the appeals court filed its opinion. In the appeals court decision, filed Monday, the three-judge...

