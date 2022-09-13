TVA Escapes Utility Trade Group Spending Suit

By Keith Goldberg (September 13, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday tossed a suit accusing the Tennessee Valley Authority of stonewalling a request for a new regulation that would prevent it from funding utility industry groups, saying the environmentalists who sued can't show they've been harmed and therefore lack standing. The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups argued that the TVA didn't adequately respond to their petition asking the federally-owned utility to stop using ratepayer money to pay trade groups including the Edison Electric Institute, which represents U.S. investor-owned utilities, the Nuclear Energy Institute, which represents the nuclear power industry, and the Utility Water Act Group,...

