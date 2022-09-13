Anti-Legalizers Rev Up Challenges To Pot Ballot Measures

By Sam Reisman (September 13, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Opponents of cannabis legalization are increasingly pivoting from lobbying and public messaging to litigation in order to keep reform referenda from appearing on the ballot, short-circuiting any chance for voters to weigh in. For legalization advocates, these efforts represent a shift in tactics for prohibitionists, whose message they say is so out of step with public opinion that they have redirected their efforts toward preventing statewide votes from taking place. For prohibitionists, the courtroom strategy is a logical next step, moving from direct appeals to voters to persuading judges that the cannabis industry engages in shady behavior in order to get...

