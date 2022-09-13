Judges Appear Split On Pa. Senate's Voter Data Subpoena

By Matthew Santoni (September 12, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Judges on a Pennsylvania appellate court panel seemed split Monday on whether a state Senate committee's subpoena for information on all 9 million voters should be treated as a routine sharing of information between branches of government or requires a deeper inquiry into the privacy implications of the drivers' license numbers and partial Social Security numbers that would be part of the data dump. The Democratic-controlled executive branch and Leigh Chapman, acting secretary of the commonwealth, are fighting the September 2021 subpoena from the Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the grounds that the data would be turned over to an...

