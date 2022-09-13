Baxter Can't Nullify Patent Settlement, Judge Rules

By Adam Lidgett (September 13, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has tossed for now Baxter International Inc.'s lawsuit claiming it was deceived when it inked a deal to settle a separate patent infringement suit against B. Braun, but left room for an amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl on Monday dismissed the complaint claiming that B. Braun fraudulently convinced Baxter Healthcare Corp. and Gambro Lundia AB to settle their patent dispute over a medical device from B. Braun meant to treat acute kidney injury. The purported fraud is barred by a provision within the settlement itself that was called a non-reliance clause, which "is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS