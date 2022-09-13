How To Minimize Risk When Launching Smart Medical Devices

By Anne Li, John Fuson and Gage Javier (September 13, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- As the smart medical device industry expands at dizzying speed, more companies than ever before are entering the market. Prior to launching a smart medical device there are several critical aspects to consider regarding device approval and company and patient protection. This article explores protecting intellectual property, getting U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and ensuring cybersecurity of a device's data. Intellectual Property When navigating IP issues for smart devices, companies can no longer simply patent incremental improvements to create a thicket, try to keep trade secrets or simply work to protect them. Protecting smart devices requires an omnibus approach that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS