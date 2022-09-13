Kape Technologies To Raise Up To $200M To Fuel M&A Growth

By Tom Fish (September 13, 2022, 12:52 PM BST) -- Security software company Kape Technologies PLC said on Tuesday that it intends to fund a buying spree through a share placement to raise between $110 million and $200 million. The company's majority shareholder, Unikmind Holdings Ltd. — which is owned by billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi — has agreed to subscribe to the placing for almost 35.5 million shares, equivalent to approximately $110 million at the placing price. Kape told the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday that it is evaluating whether to continue buying companies to help it grow its business. "Ongoing turbulent global market conditions have given rise to a number...

