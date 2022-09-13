Stablecoin Biz Looks To Get Into FCA Sandbox

By Irene Madongo (September 13, 2022, 7:04 PM BST) -- A Singapore-headquartered fintech company said Tuesday it was seeking regulatory approval to get its stablecoin business to be accepted into the U.K. financial services watchdog's testing ground for companies experimenting with new technology in a bid to eventually get an e-money license. GSTechnologies Ltd. is looking to have a Financial Conduct Authority application submitted by its British registered unit GS Fintech Ltd., a business that focuses on so-called "blockchain" technology. The technology refers to an electronic database typically used in cryptocurrency systems to keep a record of transactions. GST expects the application to be submitted as soon as possible after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS