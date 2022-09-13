Asset Manager Abrdn Sells Shares In Indian Insurer For £262M

By Dawood Fakhir (September 13, 2022, 10:17 PM BST) -- Asset management giant Abrdn PLC on Tuesday said it had sold part of its stake in an Indian insurance company for £262 million ($302 million) to strengthen its investment strategies and to return excess capital to its shareholders. Abrdn sold 43 million shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. held by a Mauritius-based subsidiary, Mauritius Holdings, to investors on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Abrdn's shares had amounted to 2% of HDFC, which offers group and individual life insurance policies. The transaction diluted Abrdn's stake to 1.6% of HDFC Life, or £227 million...

