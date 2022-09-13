UBS Boosts Returns To Shareholders After Failed Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (September 13, 2022, 5:32 PM BST) -- Swiss bank UBS Group AG said Tuesday it plans to further increase its $5 billion share buyback program and boost its dividend by 10% after its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of automated wealth manager Wealthfront fell through. The Swiss lender said it had repurchased $4.1 billion of its shares as of Friday out of its goal of buying back $5 billion worth of shares for the year. In addition, UBS said it will increase its dividend for 2022 by 10% to 55 cents per share from 51 cents per share in 2021. The board will present the dividend increase for approval...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS