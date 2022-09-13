Baring Raises $11.2B For Latest Asia Pacific-Focused Fund

By Elaine Briseño (September 13, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Baring Private Equity Asia, guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, has closed its eighth flagship private equity fund after securing $11.2 billion in commitments, overshooting its initial target by nearly $3 billion and making it one of the largest fundraises of its type ever, the firm said Tuesday. The initial target for Fund VIII was $8.5 billion, the firm said in a statement. The fund is supported not only by previous investors, but by new global investors who did not participate in the previous fund, according to the statement. It is substantially larger than the previous fund, Baring's Fund VII, which closed...

