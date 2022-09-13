Baker Donelson Grows Presence In Carolinas With New Office

By Andrea Keckley (September 13, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC announced that it is increasing its presence in the Carolinas with the launch of a new office in Charleston, South Carolina. This is the third Baker Donelson office to open in the Carolinas, following the launches of an office in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021 and one in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2016, the firm announced on Monday. The firm's chief growth officer, Mark Carlson, told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that Charleston and Raleigh were two of the fastest-growing cities in the country from around 2010 to 2019, and they don't see that changing in...

