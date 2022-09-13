Ogletree Deakins Opens 2nd Ohio Office In Columbus

By Tracey Read (September 13, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC has opened a new office in Columbus, its second location in Ohio, the firm announced Tuesday. The office, which opened Monday, is being led by co-founding shareholders Samuel Lillard and Mathew Parker, both of whom left the Columbus office of Fisher Phillips for Ogletree Deakins. "We're both very excited about this opportunity," Lillard told Law360 during a joint interview. "I think Central Ohio is just ripe for a massive explosion in activity, and we're just excited to be a part of a firm that wants to be involved in that."...

