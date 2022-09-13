Microsoft Honored For 'Gold Standard' Diversity Efforts

By Donald Morrison (September 13, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Minority Corporate Counsel Association has picked Microsoft Corp. as the national winner of its 2022 Employer Choice Award for its approach to diversity and inclusion. MCCA said Tuesday statement that it chose Microsoft due to the company's more-than-20-year commitment to a "thoughtful and strategic" effort, applauding the company's decision to self-disclose data, and for championing transparency and accountability in the workplace. "Lately there's been a fever-pitch discussion about the importance of collecting and sharing data to promote diverse attorneys and women in the legal profession," MCCA President and CEO Jean Lee told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. "But Microsoft has already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS