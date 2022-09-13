EU Tells Slovak Watchdog To Step Up Solvency II Oversight

By Tom Fish (September 13, 2022, 6:41 PM BST) -- The European Commission demanded Tuesday that the Slovak insurance regulator fully apply Solvency II rules to an undisclosed insurer it supervises. The European Union's executive arm said the action that supervisory authority Národná banka Slovenska had already taken wasn't enough to comply with the bloc's prudential regime for insurance and reinsurance undertakings — known as Solvency II. Mairead McGuinness, commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, stressed the need to enforce Solvency II rules "with the same high standards across the EU." "We fully support the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority in its commitment to ensure compliance with...

