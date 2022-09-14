Litigation Funding Regulation Gets EU Parliament Support

By Joel Poultney (September 13, 2022, 6:12 PM BST) -- European lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of introducing a new regulatory framework to prevent abuses caused by third-party-funded lawsuits, teeing up the bloc's executive to introduce formal proposals. The European Parliament has approved a report seeking to protect member states against the "global trend" for third-party litigation funding. (iStock.com/sinonimas) The European Parliament approved the report penned by German lawmaker Axel Voss that seeks to protect member states against the "rapidly expanding global trend" of third-party litigation funding. The funding model allows private financiers, such as investment funds, to strike confidential deals with lawyers to bankroll lawsuits in exchange for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS