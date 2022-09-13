Senate Declines To Confirm 3rd Circ. Pick

By James Arkin (September 13, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted against Arianna J. Freeman's nomination to the Third Circuit on Tuesday in an unexpected setback for Democrats, with three senators absent from the closely divided vote. Freeman's nomination failed 47-50, but the unsuccessful vote does not block her possible future confirmation to the appellate court. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., supports Freeman's nomination but changed his vote to no, which allowed him to make a motion to reconsider the nomination. He can bring it up again for another vote in the future. It is unclear when a future vote might occur, but Democrats have been prioritizing judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS