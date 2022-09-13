Taylor English Keeps Up Growth Streak, Adds NC-Based Firm

By Emily Johnson (September 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP announced on Tuesday it's venturing into North Carolina as it brings on the Charlotte-based Gorman & Associates, including its founder and two additional attorneys, in what will become only the firm's second physical office outside its Atlanta headquarters. Taylor English, which has 170 attorneys total, welcomed the new team officially on Sept. 1, adding Thomas J. Gorman, who founded Gorman & Associates in 1988, and fellow firm attorneys Gary B. Ernst Jr. and H. Stanley Harris. The firm earlier this year announced plans to open two physical offices in Miami and Orlando, Florida. The firm said in...

