Americans' Civics Knowledge Decreased In 2022

By Sarah Martinson (September 13, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The percentage of Americans who could name all three branches of the federal government and the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment decreased from 2021 to 2022, according to the results released on Tuesday from the Annenberg Public Policy Center's annual civics survey. For the first time in six years, the percentage of Americans who could name all three branches of the federal government declined, from 56% in 2021 to 47% in 2022, the survey results show. Knowledge Of Branches of Government Decreased After years of steady increase, the percentage of people who can name all three branches of government decreased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS