ITC Blocks Chinese Biotech Imports In Win For Ventria

By Jasmin Jackson (September 13, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has blocked four biotechnology companies from importing a vaccine ingredient from China that infringes a cell culture patent held by Ventria Bioscience. The ITC agreed in a Tuesday notice to issue a limited exclusion order against Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology Corp. and three other importers of vaccine ingredient recombinant human serum albumins, or rHSA, that Ventria Bioscience Inc. said infringed two of its cell culture patents. The commission's notice backs an administrative law judge's April determination that the disputed imports — which prompted the Kansas attorney general to raise concerns over "Chinese economic espionage" in a letter...

