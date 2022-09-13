Ohio Supreme Court Strikes Down Union Protest Law

By Eric Heisig (September 13, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously struck down a state law barring people from encouraging picketing over labor disputes outside a public official's home or place of private employment, ruling it unconstitutional because it is based on the content of a protest's message. The state's high court said a union in Portage County, near Cleveland, was within its First Amendment rights during a series of protests held in October 2017 after contract negotiations with the county's development disabilities board reached an impasse. The justices were unpersuaded by arguments from the State Employment Relations Board, which argued the law was narrowly...

